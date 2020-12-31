Happycoin (HPC) Tops One Day Volume of $2,782.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00027368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00344471 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.01313525 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002242 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

