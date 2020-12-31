HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Achieves $234,696.85

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $234,696.85 and approximately $56,954.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00039887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00297509 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.38 or 0.01983570 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

