Hashgard 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $184,976.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $184,976.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00298133 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

GARD is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

