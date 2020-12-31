HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.47

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.47 and traded as high as $30.27. HCP shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 1,630,832 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCP stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,719 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of HCP worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

