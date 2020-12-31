HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.40

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $71.02, with a volume of 962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on HDB shares. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $3,223,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.