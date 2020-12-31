Head-To-Head Analysis: China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadcom and China Sunergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 5 24 0 2.83 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadcom presently has a consensus target price of $417.81, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and China Sunergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $23.89 billion 7.40 $2.96 billion $18.45 23.57 China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Risk & Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 12.39% 35.23% 10.61% China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Broadcom beats China Sunergy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The company also offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; and optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. In addition, it provides mainframe and enterprise software solution and cybersecurity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company has a collaboration agreement with Liqid Inc. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

