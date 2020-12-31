Head to Head Analysis: Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Frank’s International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Frank’s International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Frank’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Frank’s International -72.93% -10.38% -8.48%

Risk and Volatility

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frank’s International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Frank’s International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million N/A -$87.87 million N/A N/A Frank’s International $579.92 million 1.08 -$235.33 million ($0.33) -8.39

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frank’s International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Frank’s International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Frank’s International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Frank’s International has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.80%. Given Frank’s International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frank’s International is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Summary

Frank’s International beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment. The company provides tubular running services; and specialized equipment, services, and products utilized in the construction, completion, and abandonment of the wellbore in onshore and offshore environments. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

