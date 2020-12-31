Head to Head Contrast: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) vs. SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

This table compares Amplify Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -202.58% -20.98% -4.84% SM Energy -41.03% -1.57% -0.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $275.58 million 0.19 -$35.20 million ($0.34) -4.00 SM Energy $1.59 billion 0.44 -$187.00 million ($0.48) -12.75

Amplify Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amplify Energy and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SM Energy 3 11 4 0 2.06

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 61.76%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential downside of 15.58%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than SM Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 5.52, indicating that its share price is 452% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SM Energy beats Amplify Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,643 gross wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.