Head-To-Head Review: Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) vs. ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Tengasco shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Tengasco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tengasco and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco -36.89% -23.87% -16.68% ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tengasco and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco $4.91 million 2.68 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.13 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

Tengasco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Tengasco has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tengasco and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 2 8 0 2.80

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $9.06, suggesting a potential upside of 89.99%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Tengasco.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Tengasco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

