Head to Head Survey: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) & STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 4.13 $234.68 million $0.21 60.62 STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.58 $1.03 billion $1.15 32.66

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 2 1 2 0 2.00 STMicroelectronics 1 5 9 0 2.53

Semiconductor Manufacturing International presently has a consensus price target of $23.04, suggesting a potential upside of 80.99%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $34.07, suggesting a potential downside of 9.30%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 10.73% 3.47% 2.12% STMicroelectronics 10.14% 13.98% 8.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides custom and general purpose analog ICs; smart power products for industrial, computer, and personal electronics markets; touch screen controllers; wireline and wireless low power connectivity solutions for Internet of Things; power conversion products; metering solutions for smart grid; specialized imaging sensors and modules; and micro-electro-mechanical systems products for sensors or actuators. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers, electrically erasable programmable read-only memories, and digital application-specific integrated circuits; and aerospace and defense products, including components for microwave and millimeter wave. It also provides subsystems, assembly, and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It has a strategic partnership with Sanken Electric Co., Ltd to develop intelligent power modules for high-voltage industrial and automotive products; and collaboration with Advantest Corporation on advanced automated test cell for IC testing. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

