Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several research firms recently commented on HCAT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $248,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $574,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $45.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

