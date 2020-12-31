HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.12 ($74.25).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €61.22 ($72.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €66.44 ($78.16). The company has a 50 day moving average of €59.91 and a 200-day moving average of €53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

About HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.