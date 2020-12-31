Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) Shares Up 4.6%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €0.78 ($0.92) and last traded at €0.77 ($0.91). 893,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.74 ($0.87).

Several brokerages recently commented on HDD. Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €0.65 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €0.79 ($0.93).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) Company Profile (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.