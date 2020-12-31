Helix (HLIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $187,229.67 and $23.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00154918 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001904 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 30,844,782 coins and its circulating supply is 30,708,975 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.