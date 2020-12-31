Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Insider Davina Curling Purchases 266 Shares

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) insider Davina Curling purchased 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

Shares of LON:HOT opened at GBX 1,215 ($15.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,215.00. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 499.93 ($6.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,269.45 ($16.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,061.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 901.98.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) alerts:

About Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.