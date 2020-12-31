Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $14.41. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 21,433 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRX shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.77 million and a P/E ratio of -8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$137.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

