Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $344.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 117.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 61.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

