Hi Mutual Society Price Up 18.3% This Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $16,121.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

