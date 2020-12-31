Hive Trading Up 6.7% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Hive has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $47.71 million and $1.16 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001283 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HIVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,440,276 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

