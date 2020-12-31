Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $886.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

