Holographic Storage (OTCMKTS:HSTG) Trading Down 16%

Holographic Storage Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSTG)’s stock price traded down 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Holographic Storage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSTG)

Holographic Storage Ltd. engages in the direct marketing of consumer products in the United States through direct response television programming, wholesale/retail distribution, and electronic commerce. The company's consumer products comprise a variety of product categories, including diet and fitness, personal care, and house wares.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Holographic Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holographic Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.