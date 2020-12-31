HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.50

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get HORIBA alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.13.

HORIBA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.