Horizen (ZEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.57 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.52 or 0.00036343 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia and Graviex. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $111.53 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00219526 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,603,738 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Binance, COSS, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

