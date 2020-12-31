Horizon Therapeutics Public Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,103 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical volume of 2,787 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,411 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,338,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after buying an additional 1,317,555 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

