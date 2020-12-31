Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $2,306,636.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at $452,431.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 175.3% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,220,000 after buying an additional 2,438,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,760,000 after buying an additional 881,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth $7,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after buying an additional 347,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 159.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

