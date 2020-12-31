Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.83. Hoth Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 1,617,606 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

