Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 2,231,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.