H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.03

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $13.50. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 627,096 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56.

In other news, Director Robert Earl Dickson sold 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$313,234.03. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$388,373.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,637.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

