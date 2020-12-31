HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $31.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

HSBC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,666. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in HSBC by 21.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

