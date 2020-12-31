Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:HPP opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,297.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 214.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 26.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 158,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 890,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

