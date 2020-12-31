Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Up 5.8%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 1,254,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 336,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.