HUSD One Day Trading Volume Hits $63.03 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $143.78 million and approximately $63.03 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00295534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01989547 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 143,576,919 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

