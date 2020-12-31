HYCON Market Capitalization Hits $2.77 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. HYCON has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $789,032.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00081730 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,016,174,238 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,199,716 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

