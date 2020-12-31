Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) Shares Gap Up to $117.90

Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.90, but opened at $123.80. Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) shares last traded at $119.80, with a volume of 758,858 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The stock has a market cap of £297.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) Company Profile (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.