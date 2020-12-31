Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Iconix Brand Group stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Iconix Brand Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.