IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.25.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.16. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $503.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

