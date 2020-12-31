IHT Real Estate Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $518,409.11 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allbit, LBank and Kucoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $518,409.11 and $47,667.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00292737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $576.93 or 0.02002918 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, CoinTiger, Allbit, OEX, Upbit, Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io, Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

