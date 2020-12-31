II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.94. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIVI. Benchmark increased their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other II-VI news, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $6,244,658.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,985,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 34.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth about $3,542,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIVI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 870,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,901. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

