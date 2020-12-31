ImageCash (IMGC) One Day Volume Tops $70,225.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $27,641.86 and approximately $70,225.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00562485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00303416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050046 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,151,927 coins and its circulating supply is 5,032,927 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

