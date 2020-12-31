IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.69

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Several research firms recently commented on IMIAY. Berenberg Bank upgraded IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

