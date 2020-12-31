Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.93. 4,836,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 804% from the average session volume of 534,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Specifically, Director William C. Martin sold 1,149,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $11,263,267.40. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,643. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $321.36 million, a PE ratio of -238.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

