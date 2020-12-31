ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) Shares Up 5.3%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.40. 69,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 14,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

