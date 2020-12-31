Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $648.97

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $648.97 and traded as high as $736.00. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) shares last traded at $714.00, with a volume of 68,379 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 648.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 503.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £926.86 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57), for a total transaction of £68,958.72 ($90,095.01). Insiders have sold a total of 143,844 shares of company stock valued at $101,561,592 over the last 90 days.

About Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.