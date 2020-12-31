Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.08

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $21.57. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 166,848 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.629 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.