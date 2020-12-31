Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Shares Down 4.7%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

About Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

