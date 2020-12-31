indaHash (IDH) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar. One indaHash token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $759,319.89 and $1.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00301504 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $589.03 or 0.02027684 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash (IDH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.