Industrial Alliance Securities Lowers DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Sell

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $195.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.48. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.48.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,757 shares in the company, valued at $589,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,500 shares of company stock worth $291,125 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,770,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

