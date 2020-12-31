InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFRX. Lifesci Capital reiterated a market perform rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ci Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter worth $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 63.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter worth $436,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

