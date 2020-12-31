Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGIY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingenico Group – GCS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of INGIY opened at $29.26 on Monday. Ingenico Group – GCS has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Ingenico Group – GCS

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

