Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $68.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

